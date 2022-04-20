Jaia Robotics is Rhode Island winner of BlueTech Startup Competition

NEWPORT – Jaia Robotics LLC, which specializes in autonomous aquatic data collection systems, was recently named the Rhode Island winner in the BlueTech Startup Competition.

The company creates low-cost, high-speed, micro-sized autonomous aquatic robots known as JaiaBots. Working in pods of up to 20 vehicles, the robots collect aquatic data from oceans, surf zones, estuaries, rivers and lakes.

The goal of the competition, held on Feb. 22 at the Blue Innovation Symposium in Newport in collaboration with the Rhode Island Israeli Collaborative, Innovate Newport, the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Hub Ashdod Israel, was to support bluetech startups in both Rhode Island and Israel by connecting them with strategic partners, mentors and resources.

The Israeli competition winner was nakAI Robotics, which develops vessel conditioning and inspection solutions aimed at preserving and improving ocean health. The company is building a fully autonomous hull-cleaning robot.

The companies competed for a first-place prize that included cash and a customized trip, including flights to the partnering country for personalized introductions, meetings and coworking space.

Rhode Island judges assessed Israeli company pitches, while Israeli judges assessed Rhode Island company pitches. Future joint activities between Rhode Island and Israel will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rhode Island judges included Christian Cowan, chief operating officer at 401 Tech Bridge in Portsmouth and executive director of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation in South Kingstown; Jay Coogan, president of the International Yacht Restoration School of Technology & Trades in Newport; and Molly Donohue Magee, executive director of the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance and the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium, both in Middletown.

More on the business competition can be found here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.