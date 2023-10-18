Ed Avila named to Super Lawyers list

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc. announces Managing Shareholder Edward G. Avila, Esq.was named to the Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list that recognizes the top lawyers via independent research and peer evaluation. He represents financial institutions in commercial lending transactions and other banking matters, and small businesses in the areas of finance, corporate law and acquisitions.rcfp.com

