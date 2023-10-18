James Cullen named to Rising Stars List

By
-
James D. Cullen, Esq.

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc. announces attorney James D. Cullen, Esq. was named to the Thomson Reuters Rising Stars list of the legal profession’s up-and-coming attorneys under age 40 or practicing for 10 years or less. He is a civil litigator focused on professional malpractice defense and business, labor and employment law.

