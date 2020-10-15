James Ota Promoted to Sales Representative in Torayfan® Division, Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., has promoted James Ota to the position of Sales Representative in the company’s Torayfan® Division. Ota had most recently served Toray as a Sales and Marketing Analyst in that division, a position he had held since 2017. Ota joined Toray in 2016 as a Process Control Management Engineer after graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a B.S. in chemical engineering and a concentration in biology. In 2015 he was a URI chemical engineering intern in the division.

