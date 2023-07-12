Jamestown ‘Bayview’ property sells for $5.075M

JAMESTOWN – The 1870-era Gothic Revival home that lives up to its namesake just became the town’s highest home sale this year.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that “Bayview,” located at 24 Orient Ave. that overlooks Narragansett Bay toward Aquidneck Island was sold for $5.075 million. The 8,198-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an in-ground pool and a dock leading toward the bay.

According to town records, Nicholas A. and Susan R. Radesca were the home’s previous owners. They bought the property in May 2016 for $3.1 million. Susan Radesca – a Mott & Chace agent who represented the sellers – said in a statement they renovated the home in 2018 and considered it a “labor of love.”

“It is an architectural gem, and careful attention was paid to every detail. I wish the new owners much happiness and enjoyment of this very special place,” Radesca said.

The town assesses the property at $3.4 million.

Cynthia Moretti of Lila Delman Compass Real Estate represented the buyers. It is unclear who the new owners are. Town officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

