Jamestown home designed by Ira Rakatansky sells for $2.55M

JAMESTOWN – A single-family home at 18 Collins Terrace in Jamestown sold for $2.55 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale was one of the seven highest-priced single-family home sales in Jamestown so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

Originally built in 1971, the home was designed by architect Ira Rakatansky and contains four bedrooms, two bathrooms and more than 3,350 square feet of living space on a 1.06-acre lot, according to Residential Properties.

The mid-century modern residence is situated on a cul-de-sac and was designed to capture views of Narragansett Bay and Newport, according to Residential Properties. Interior features include walls of glass, a brick fireplace, a screened sunporch with 12-foot ceilings and an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, according to the real estate firm.

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The primary suite includes imported tile, a floating double vanity, a soaking tub, dual walk-in closets and a private deck, according to Residential Properties. Additional living space includes two bedrooms on the main level, an additional bedroom on the lower level, a home gym and space roughed in for a third bathroom, the real estate firm said.

The home is surrounded by an elevated deck designed to maximize water views and outdoor living space, according to Residential Properties.

According to the Jamestown property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $1,518,800, including $917,400 for the land and $601,400 for the building.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Thomas Chiginsky and Kimberly Holcombe, of Jamestown. The buyer was Nicholas Wall, of Jamestown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.