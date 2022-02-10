Jamestown home sale for $3.88M sets town real estate record

JAMESTOWN – In a record-setting real estate deal, a 3,666-square-foot waterfront home in Jamestown recently sold for nearly $4 million.

The estate known as “Wishing Rocks” at 354 Beavertail Road was bought for $3.88 million, marking the biggest residential real estate deal in Jamestown history, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller. The sale was also one of the top three sales in Newport County in the past year, the real estate firm said.

The shingle-style home, designed by architect Jim Estes, is built on 3.5 acres of land with 180 feet of water frontage, according to Lila Delman Compass, overlooking Narragansett Bay, with views of the open Atlantic Ocean and Block Island.

The three-story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a two-story living room area with a stone fireplace.

Outside, there’s a patio, a screened porch, gardens and two pathways to the beach. There’s also an accessory building on the grounds, with a wine room and a shed with a loft.

The house design is distinguished by an elongated gambrel roof and truncated tower, Lila Delman said. The house is also equipped with solar panels on the roof.

The property, which was last appraised by the town to be worth $3.02 million, was sold by Don Wineberg and Katherine Wineberg to Steven Ross and Kristi Ross, according to public records.

