Jamestown ranch built in 1986 sells for $1.2M

JAMESTOWN – A 3,100-square-foot ranch built in 1986 on a nearly 2-acre property in Jamestown recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 6 Shamrock Court home is located on a cul-de-sac in the East Passage Estates development. It contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the real estate firm.

The home features a newly remodeled eat-in kitchen, which opens to a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, oversized windows and sliding doors, according to Residential Properties.

The single-story home also includes a finished basement that provides overflow living space, including the half bath, office, a bonus room, a den and storage space, the real estate firm said. The home includes a large rear deck, along with an outdoor shower.

The property is located about 1,000 feet from the coastline and is close to Parker Farm and the Park Dock Waterfront Public Access Point.

The home and the land it stands on were most recently valued by Jamestown in 2020 as being worth $694,800, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by Bruce Holland, as trustee of The Holland Family Trust, to Matthew Steinfeld and Marilyn Steinfeld, from East Greenwich, according to a copy of the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale.

Residential Properties sales associate Joseph Costa represented the buyer in the deal, according to the real estate firm, while Jami Krause of Island Realty represented the seller.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.