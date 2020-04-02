Jan. traffic at T.F. Green increases 2.7% Y/Y

WARWICK – Traffic at T.F. Green Airport in January increased 2.7% year over year to 275,632 passengers enplaned and deplaned, R.I. Airport Corp. said on Thursday.
Six of the seven major airline operators at the airport had an increase in total passengers year over year in the month. Allegiant Air was the only operating carrier with a decline at the airport year over year. Norwegian Air accounted for the largest nominal drop in passengers year over year, as it no longer operated at T.F. Green in January 2020, after ceasing operations at the airport due to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes.
The largest nominal increase in passengers year over year at the airport was JetBlue Airways, increasing 5,521 to 27,859 passengers.
Jan 2020 traffic by carrier:
- Southwest Airlines: 105,053, 2,791-passenger increase year over year
- American Airlines: 69,962, a 629-passenger increase year over year
- Delta Airlines: 30,803, a 816-passenger increase year over year
- JetBlue Airways: 27,859, a 5,521-passenger increase year over year
- Frontier Airlines: 19,468, a 1,874-passenger increase year over year
- United Airlines:17,960, a 1,442-passenger increase year over year
- Allegiant Air: 2,770, a 287-passenger decline year over year
- Charters: 1,757, a 234-passenger increase year over year
- Norwegian Air, no longer operating at T.F. Green in January, had a total of 5,656 passengers one year prior
Cargo enplaned and deplaned at T.F. Green in January totaled 2.5 million pounds, an 8.4% increase year over year.
