PBN Leaders & Achievers Awards 2025

JENNIFER SCHANCK-BOLWELL

Crossroads Rhode Island Chief operating officer

THE BIGGEST GRATIFICATION that Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell gets in working for Crossroads Rhode Island is creating homes for those who need it the most.

Schanck-Bolwell’s work in housing began when the Providence-based homeless and housing nonprofit asked her to lend a hand with its Kingstown Crossing project in North Kingstown. The project created 104 housing units for adults and families who were once homeless. Help was needed to relocate the current families to their new homes, she says.

That passion for helping others grew from there, says Schanck-Bolwell, Crossroads’ chief operating officer. She then led the organization’s development of Mike Terry apartments in Providence. The project redeveloped a mostly vacant, former church convent into 11 fully furnished efficiency apartments for chronically homeless adults.

- Advertisement -

“Seeing the transformation from an abandoned building in disrepair to a beautiful contribution to the neighborhood, followed by the move in of the residents was tremendous,” Schanck-Bolwell said. “It’s very rewarding to visit there today and know that I played a role in helping so many people end their homelessness.”

In her 16 years at Crossroads, Schanck-Bolwell has been vital in the organization’s growth and sustainability. She has supplied targeted leadership across key operational areas, which has included equity and inclusion, facilities and housing asset management, and program evaluation.

Schanck-Bolwell’s leadership achievements include the expansion and preservation of affordable housing, fortifying organizational operations and asset management, designing multiyear strategic plans and building sustainable revenue streams through fund development, to name a few.

“I found that what I really liked was the operational side of things while still working in an organization with mission-focused work,” she said.

With the lack of availability of affordable housing and people experiencing homelessness at a record high, there are many challenges to the work.

However, Schanck-Bolwell considers herself the “ultimate optimist” and knows that Crossroads will continue to make strides in creating housing.

“It may be harder, it may take longer, but I am confident in our mission and the team in place that will make it happen,” she said. “Challenges are what keeps me on my toes.”