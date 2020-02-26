Jessamine Sargent named to Wood River Health Services board

HOPE VALLEY: The Wood River Health Services Board of Directors recently named Jessamine Sargent, an Early Interventions Developmental Therapy Specialist, to the Board.

Sargent is Lead/Early Intervention Developmental Therapist for the SARAH, Inc. Kidsteps Division in North Haven, Conn. She previously worked as B-3 Director and as Early Intervention Specialist and Infant Family and Toddler Specialist at Easterseals of Greater Waterbury. She earned a BS as a double major in Rehabilitation and Psychology at West Virginia Wesleyan College and a Master’s in Elementary Education at University of New Haven.

She has completed Rush and Sheldon training in Early Intervention, Coaching and Master Coach, and is a licensed massage therapist and graduate of Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy.