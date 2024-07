Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

WARWICK – The R.I. Airport Corp. on Wednesday announced JetBlue is adding daily nonstop flights between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport to both Fort Myers and Tampa, Fla. beginning on Oct. 27.

The additions are part of JetBlue’s contiuned expansion in New England, according to RIAC, which includes tripling the number of seats from T.F. Green by this upcoming winter season, prioritizing leisure destinations in warmer climates.

Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, in a statement said the company was “thrilled to bring both new routes and increased frequency to Providence, enhancing our service and providing our customers with more choices for their travel needs."

“Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and family, our new daily flights to Fort Myers, Tampa, and San Juan will deliver the high-quality experience and convenience that JetBlue is known for,” he added.

JetBlue is also expanding nonstop service from T.F. Green to Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and West Palm Beach, Fla., increasing daily flights to two during this winter travel season.

The airline recently announced that starting Oct. 28 it will begin daily nonstop service between Rhode Island and Luis San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the first time that T.F. Green has offered nonstop scheduled flights to the island.

Flights to San Juan are currently scheduled to depart at 7:00 a.m., with return flights back to Rhode Island arriving at 10:24 p.m. Connecting service will be available to domestic and international Caribbean destinations including St. Croix, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic.

