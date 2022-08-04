JF Moran Logistic Manager Ashleigh Crowe Appointed to the National Association of Foreign Trade Zone’s Operator & User Committee

JF Moran is proud to announce that Logistic Manager Ashleigh Crowe has been appointed to the National Association of Foreign Trade Zone’s Operator & User Committee.

A 2022 Providence Business News 40 Under Forty honoree, Crowe has been with JF Moran for 4 years, and in the industry since 2009.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with fellow FTZ operators on best practices and to furthering the mission of providing exceptional industry service to a variety of clients. Importers are often unaware of the benefits that FTZ can bring them and it’s important to have these conversations,” said Crowe.

The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ), an association of public and private members, is the collective voice of the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Program. The NAFTZ is the Program’s principal educator and the leader in demonstrating the program’s value and role in the changing environment of international trade. NAFTZ is instrumental in supporting economic development objectives and the global competitiveness of its members by providing a forum for disseminating relevant information, and advocacy support on international trade issues.

NAFTZ connects global businesses with local communities through the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) Program. Their membership—which is comprised of public entities, public and private companies, and individuals—works together to foster business growth, economic development, and U.S. employment.

“We are so excited for Ashleigh to have this opportunity. She is a great representative of JF Moran and the industry at large. I know she will add value to this committee through her knowledge and experience,” said Betty Robson, JF Moran President & CEO.

Since 1937, JF Moran has been an international leader in full-service customs brokerage, worldwide logistics, and foreign freight forwarding. Based in Smithfield, Rhode Island, they also have offices in multiple states across the country, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

