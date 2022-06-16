JF Moran Named One of the 17 Top Logistics Startups & Companies in New England

JF Moran is proud to have been recognized as one of the Top 17 Logistics Startups & Companies in New England by Freight.Coffee, a national industry publication.

Since 1937, they have been a global leader in full-service customs brokerage, worldwide logistics, and foreign freight forwarding. Based in Smithfield, Rhode Island, they also have offices in multiple states across the country, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

An extensive global network of agents and partners allows them to provide unparalleled, world-class service anywhere. The entire team is committed to offering a complete package of logistics services that ensure their clients are supported in every way. Owned and operated by sisters Betty Robson and Victoria Black, JF Moran continues the legacy of providing concierge services to a diverse network of clients across a breadth of different industries.

In addition to being an industry leader, JF Moran prides itself on providing educational and professional growth opportunities for all staff. This commitment to lifelong learning benefits everyone. Employing over a dozen licensed Customs Brokers further adds to their depth of knowledge in international trade. Staff participates in ongoing professional development opportunities and are members of local, national, and international trade organizations. This strategic investment in education means that JF Moran can better anticipate the needs of their clients and address things proactively.

JF Moran believes that community stewardship is important and is actively involved through volunteer opportunities, fundraisers, and philanthropy.

To learn more about JF Moran or how it can help meet your needs, visit: www.jfmoran.com.

