Jim Delisle appointed Tufts Health Plan Market Lead for Rhode Island

Jim Delisle has been appointed as the Tufts Health Plan Market Lead for Rhode Island and will continue to serve as a strategic partner for all Tufts Health Plan commercial products and plans for Rhode Island-based employers. Delisle has extensive experience in health insurance – partnering with clients from a variety of industries with diverse benefit design and coverage needs. He first joined Tufts Health Plan in 1996, focusing on broker and client relationships across Massachusetts before moving to the Rhode Island market.

