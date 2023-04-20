John E. Fogarty Foundation Awards over $250,000 in Grants to Rhode Island Non-Profits Serving People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Providence, RI – April 20, 2023 – The John E. Fogarty Foundation is proud to announce the awarding of over $250,000 in grants to 40 non-profit organizations in Rhode Island, with a shared mission of improving and enhancing the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The grants provided by the Fogarty Foundation will directly benefit over 8,000 individuals with I/DD in Rhode Island, supporting a wide range of initiatives that promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to fund a record number of grants to so many organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with I/DD.” said Danielle Zavada, Executive Director of the Fogarty Foundation. “These grants will support vital programs and services that empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives, achieve their goals, and be active members of their communities.”

The programs funded during this grant cycle will support various initiatives, including vocational training, job placement, recreational, wellness, and social programs, and educational opportunities for individuals with I/DD. These programs are designed to promote inclusion, improve life skills and independence, enhance social connections, and provide access to resources and opportunities for individuals with I/DD to thrive and reach their full potential.

- Advertisement -

2023 grant recipients include: AccessPoint RI, Access Speech, The Arc of Blackstone Valley, The Arc of Bristol County , The Arc Rhode Island, Artists’ Exchange, Arts Alive!, Autism Project, Best Buddies MA/RI, Bishop Hendricken Options Program, Camp JORI, Children’s Friend, Common Fence Point Improvement Association, Episcopal Conference Center, Festival Ballet Providence, Fogarty Center, Frank Olean Center, Gnome Surf, Goodwill of SNE, Groden Center, James L. Maher Center, J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, L.I.F.E., Looking Upward, Newport Co. Challenger, Newport Co. YMCA, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Ocean Community YMCA, Outsider Collective, ReFocus, RIDDC, RIPIN, RISSA, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Seven Hills RI, Shri Service Corps, Special Olympics RI, URI Xtreme Inclusion, and the YMCA Pawtucket.

The Fogarty Foundation raises funds each year thanks to many generous donors and is looking forward to the Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational, their signature fundraising event, on June 26 at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford.

About the Fogarty Foundation : Founded in 1964 by the late Rhode Island Congressman, John E. Fogarty, the Fogarty Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with I/DD. Through their grant-making efforts, the foundation supports non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment for individuals with I/DD. In recent years, the Fogarty Foundation has awarded over $1.9 million in funding.

https://fogartyfoundation.org