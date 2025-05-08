John E. Fogarty Foundation Celebrates 60 Years of Service with Record $313,000 in Grants to Rhode Island Nonprofits Supporting Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The John E. Fogarty Foundation proudly marks its 60th anniversary with a historic achievement: awarding over $313,000in grants to 47 nonprofit organizations across RI that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). This year’s distribution—the largest in the Foundation’s history—will directly impact more than 11,000 Rhode Islanders, funding a broad spectrum of programs that promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment.

Supporting a Wide Range of Services

The 2025 grants will fund diverse initiatives including vocational training, job placement, educational and recreational programs, wellness services, and social inclusion efforts. These programs help individuals with I/DD develop essential life skills, gain independence, and build meaningful relationships. The Foundation honors the deeply impactful work of the many nonprofit organizations bringing these critical services to life.

The Power of Community Support

The Fogarty Foundation’s mission is fueled by the generosity of its donors and supporters. Together, they are building a more inclusive Rhode Island—one where every individual is valued, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Impact

Celebrating six decades of service is a profound milestone. The Foundation remains steadfast in continuing Congressman John E. Fogarty’s legacy of advocacy by expanding opportunities for people with I/DD to live full and independent lives. This year’s record-setting funding reflects the Foundation’s enduring commitment to Rhode Island’s I/DD community. Thanks to the dedication of its nonprofit partners, these grants will fund programs that open doors, build skills, and strengthen community bonds.

Looking ahead, the Foundation will host its signature fundraising event, the Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational, on June 23, 2025, at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island. For sponsorship information, please visit fogartyfoundation.org/golf25/

2025 Grant Recipients Include: AccessPoint RI, Arc of Bristol County, Arc Rhode Island, Arts Alive, Audubon Society of RI, Autism Included, The Autism Project, BalletRI, Best Buddies of Mass/RI, Bishop Hendricken Options Program, Blackstone Valley Prep, Bridge Builders of Diversity, Camp JORI, Children’s Friend & Service, Common Fence Point Improvement Assoc, Episcopal Conference Center, Family Services of RI, The Fogarty Center, Gateways to Change, Gnome Surf, Goodwill of SNE, Greater Providence YMCA, The Groden Center, James D. Rielly Foundation, LIFE Inc, Living Innovations in RI, Looking Upwards, Maher Center, Meeting Street, Newport Co Challenger, Newport Co YMCA, Ocean Community YMCA, Olean Center, Outsider Collective, ReFocus, Revive the Roots, RIDDC, RIPIN, RISSA, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Seven Hills RI, Shri, Special Olympics RI, St. Mary Academy – Bay View, Trudeau Center, and YMCA Pawtucket.

http://fogartyfoundation.org/