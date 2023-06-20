John Tarantino Appointed CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology

Iylon Precision Oncology, a leading innovator in providing virtual precision oncology recommendations, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Tarantino as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With extensive legal, business, and managerial experience and deep commitment to cancer care and research, Mr. Tarantino brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the company. Iylon will be moving its corporate offices from Houston, TX to Providence, RI.

Drawing on his vast expertise, business acumen, and strong managerial skills, John will now lead Iylon Precision Oncology as its CEO. With his unwavering commitment to advancing cancer treatment and research, he will drive the company’s mission to develop innovative solutions and improve patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Tarantino as our new CEO,” said Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Co-Founder of Iylon Precision Oncology. “His extensive experience, remarkable leadership, and personal dedication to the field of cancer care make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization as we continue our pursuit of cutting-edge solutions for cancer treatment, said Professor Sendurai Mani, co-founder of Iylon Precision Oncology and professor of Pathology and Lab medicine at Brown University.”

Over the past 2 years, John has become both knowledgeable about, and devoted to, cancer care and treatment and cancer research, as his wife of almost 45 years, Pat Tarantino, was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer in late April 2021 and passed in April 2022. Since that time, John has established a foundation and several funds at Brown Legoretto Cancer Center and Lifespan Cancer Center to support patient care, family support and new research, in his wife’s honor and a part of her legacy.

John expressed his enthusiasm about joining Iylon Precision Oncology, stating, “I am honored and excited to take on this role and work with the talented team at Iylon. Together, we will push the boundaries of cancer research, develop novel treatments, and make a positive impact in the lives of patients and their families.”

In addition to serving as CEO of Iylon, John will remain an active practicing attorney at Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. serving our clients, where he has practiced for over 40 years and serves as President Emeritus. His role as CEO for Iylon will be on a part-time basis. John also presently serves as the Managing Trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection and as the Managing Director of the John and Pat Tarantino Charitable Foundation.

