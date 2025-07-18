Johnson named Pawtucket Foundation’s 2025 Person of the Year

By
-
Brett M. Johnson
BRETT M. JOHNSON, chairman of Fortuitus Partners and co-founder of Rhode Island FC, was recently named the 2025 Person of the Year by the Pawtucket Foundation. The award, which recognizes those who contribute to improving the quality of life within the city of Pawtucket, was presented during the foundation’s May 8 celebration at Centreville Bank

