Johnson & Wales expands free-or-reduced tuition plan to more students

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University’s “The JWU Pledge” free-or-reduced tuition program has expanded eligibility for the new program to qualifying undergraduate students who are residents in four additional states.

The university launched the initiative in January, in which institutional, federal and state scholarships and grants will cover a qualifying student’s tuition, either partially or fully based on their household income bracket. Students and families with an annual household income of up to $80,000 will have their entire tuition covered by The JWU Pledge, while those with a household income of less than $200,000 will have at least 60% of their tuition covered, the university says.

Previously only open to students from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and JWU’s Charlotte, N.C., campus, the program – which goes into effect this fall – is now also open to students from Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and South Carolina.

Meredith Twombly, JWU’s vice president of enrollment management, told Providence Business News recently via email that when the JWU Pledge was launched, university officials wanted to see what the response would be and possibly expand beyond the initial four states.

“Our New England neighbors and South Carolina were the natural next steps in the expansion since they represent the majority of our student body’s home states,” Twombly said. “When we saw there was such great interest from prospective students following our initial announcement, we decided to make the change in time for fall 2025. For the next few months, we’re focused on getting our fall 2025 class enrolled and prepared, but we hope to further expand the program for the following fall.”

Eligibility requirements include having a 3.2 high school grade point average or higher; living on campus; being eligible for a Pell Grant for those seeking full tuition coverage; and completing and filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – or FAFSA – and all requisite forms.

