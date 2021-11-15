NEWLY-REPOSITIONED COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES STRIVES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO QUALITY EDUCATION.

Johnson & Wales University (JWU) prides itself on being a pioneer in online education and a premier provider of professional degree programs. Since its founding, the university has remained committed to providing superior quality, purpose-driven learning that helps students reach their goals and achieve success.

Since 2014, the Johnson & Wales College of Online Education (COE) has offered online degree programs to working professionals. In that time, COE provided a flexible online education to thousands of students from around the globe. To further its commitment to serving professionally focused students, the university recently announced an exciting change to the College of Online Education in conjunction with the unveiling of JWU’s 10-year master strategic plan, known as the “Powered By” series.

One of the initiatives highlighted in PURPOSE 2024 – the first phase of the three-part plan – is the university’s repositioning of the College of Online Education to the Johnson & Wales University College of Professional Studies (CPS). The college’s new name reflects both where Johnson & Wales has been and where the university is going.

ABOUT THE JOHNSON & WALES COLLEGE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

The College of Professional Studies will offer 100% online undergraduate and graduate degrees in a range of subjects such as accounting, communications, nonprofit management, food safety, and organizational psychology.

The college has forged a number of partnerships with employers, specifically through Guild Education. Through this partnership, Johnson &Wales is launching an online culinary certificate and associate’s degree program. More industry collaborative programs are on the horizon for the university.

The college will continue to work closely with the all of the academic colleges across Johnson & Wales University, while offering support services to working adults and online students. These services include student academic support, writing coaches, financial aid, and more.

This broad range of services, geared specifically toward working adult students, helps ensure a robust and meaningful academic experience for those pursuing their education and seeking a career change or advancement, or perhaps working full-time and supporting a family, a home, and other obligations.

“JWU prides itself on being a pioneer in online education,” said Cindy Parker, Ed.D., Vice President, College of Professional Studies. “Over the years, we have seen firsthand the impact purpose-driven education and training has on the lives and livelihoods of working adults. By furthering our commitment to flexible online learning, CPS will help countless students reach their goals and achieve success, which will positively reverberate through communities both near and far.”

The College of Professional Studies will play an expanded and vital role in the university’s success and stature in the coming years as JWU showcases its role in higher education as a comprehensive university.

The transition to the College of Professional Studies will allow the university to build on the foundation of the College of Online Education while supporting more professionals with varying academic needs.

The future of Johnson & Wales University is bright. The College of Professional Studies will provide an opportunity to grow even further in the academic world and build upon JWU’s great history.

Discover more about Johnson & Wales’ College of Professional Studies.