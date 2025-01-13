Johnson & Wales University launches tuition aid program for eligible students

PROVIDENCE – Undergraduate students entering Johnson & Wales University next fall who fall under certain household income criteria can either have most or all of their tuition covered through a new program.
JWU announced Monday it is launching a new initiative, titled The JWU Pledge
, where institutional, federal, and state scholarships and grants will cover a qualifying student’s tuition either partially or fully based on their household income bracket. Students and families with an annual household income of up to $80,000 will have their entire tuition covered by The JWU Pledge, the university says.
The pledge will also cover 60% of tuition for students and families with household incomes less than $200,000. Currently, JWU’s tuition, excluding fees, costs $41,782 per academic year. Therefore, depending on household income and this year’s tuition, The JWU Pledge will cover between $25,069 in tuition costs or the full bill.
This new initiative comes a couple months after the university this fall became the first higher education institution in the U.S. where its students taking certain degree programs in person can earn those diplomas in just three years
. That program was also created as a mean to help lower tuition costs for students and families. As a result, a three-year degree can be earned at JWU will one less tuition bill to pay and get into their careers quicker.
“At Johnson & Wales, we are creating pathways to make higher education more affordable, accessible and attainable for students of all means and backgrounds,” JWU Chancellor Mim L. Runey said in a statement. “This new initiative … demonstrates the university’s deep commitment to our educational mission of expanding lifelong access to higher education.”
Students from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and JWU's Charlotte, N.C., campus are eligible for this program. Eligibility requirements include having a 3.2 high school grade point average or higher, must live on campus, be eligible for a Pell Grant for those seeking full tuition coverage, and must complete and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid – or FAFSA – and all requisite forms.
JWU says the pledge may be expanded to students from other states in the future. The initiative does not include loans, the university says, but families can decide to pursue them in addition to the pledge to help cover other costs, including housing and meal plans.
