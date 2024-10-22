Johnson & Wales University to launch first three-year in-person bachelor’s degree program next fall

PROVIDENCE – Come next fall, Johnson & Wales University will become the first higher education institution in the U.S. where its students taking certain degree programs in person can earn those diplomas in just three years.
The university announced Tuesday it will launch in the fall of 2025 three-year bachelor’s degree programs in four study areas – computer science, criminal justice, graphic design and hospitality management – earning degrees in these programs by taking between 90 to 96 credits instead of the traditional 120 credits.
JWU says unlike accelerated degrees where students graduate early by taking classes year-round and/or bring in credits from high school, students in the three-year degree programs will count workplace experiences gained during the academic year and summers toward degree requirements – or internship credits – and will take fewer or no elective classes, solely focusing on their major study courses.
As a result, a degree can be earned at JWU will one less tuition bill to pay – JWU’s current tuition, excluding fees, costs $41,782 – and get into their careers quicker.
“This does trim about 25% of the total cost for students,” JWU Chancellor Mim L. Runey told Providence Business News. “They want to come in and get the right experiences that will prepare them for their careers and experience career success.”
Runey says the university still wants to respond to students’ needs and pursue opportunities to be “ahead of demand in a changing time” instead of following others, hence the university’s push to launch this new three-year degree initiative next fall with the four aforementioned programs. Also, Runey says higher education institutions, JWU included, are currently facing multiple challenges, such as a generational decline in college-bound students and college affordability.
Runey also says she received feedback from students about having challenges affording college. JWU now next fall offering the three-year degree program will help the university “meet students and families where they are” today financially, Runey says.
“We’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” Runey said. “This new program represents unprecedented opportunity for JWU to highlight its long history of being responsive to students’ needs and their families, and to the commitment of accessibility and affordability.”
Runey also said she hopes this new three-year degree initiative will spark enrollment growth at JWU, which has seen a downturn in its local student population in recent years. Per PBN research, JWU’s local undergraduate enrollment has dropped by close to half over the last six academic years from 7,267 full-time undergraduate students in 2017-18 to just 3,780 in the 2023-24 academic year.
A student enrolled in a three-year course will both remain at their university of choice and be more persistent in earning that degree, which Runey says is what JWU wants to see.
“That’s a win-win for everyone,” she said.
Runey said JWU selected computer science, criminal justice, graphic design and hospitality management to launch this new three-year degree program because the university wants to focus on fields that are in demand by both students and the business community at-large. She said JWU has “experienced success” with those study areas in the past regarding student interest and job placements, and feel the three-year degree will make those areas more attractive going forward.
Runey says more programs could be added to the three-year program if the launch next fall proves to be successful down the line. She said JWU is reviewing all of its current programing to determine which ones would be appropriate for the university to deliver to students in just three years.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.