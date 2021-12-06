CELEBRATING A LEGACY OF INNOVATION AND LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED ACADEMIC EVOLUTION

Johnson & Wales University (JWU) has come a long way from its roots as a small, local business school, but has never lost sight of their founders’ focus to provide students with an excellent education that fully ignites their potential. In recent years, the university has evolved from a world leader in culinary and hospitality education to a comprehensive university providing opportunities in a wide breadth of industry-relevant disciplines. Today’s JWU offers an excellent, educational experience to students across a diverse spectrum of programs that are designed to prepare graduates to make meaningful and immediate contributions in their fields of choice. Through POWERED BY PURPOSE 2024, the university will continue that evolution, and embrace its standing as a university that supports every student’s journey to fulfilling their academic potential, professional ambitions, and personal aspirations.

POWERED BY PURPOSE 2024 builds upon the university’s last strategic plan, FOCUS 2022, and sets clear goals for the future to ensure that JWU attracts and retains well-regarded faculty and staff, recruits high-performing and ambitious students, and promotes a culture that takes pride in fostering student success and scholarly excellence.

JOHNSON & WALES’ POWERED BY PURPOSE 2024 WILL FOCUS ON FOUR CORE AREAS

An Educational Experience Rooted in Excellence

Strengthen the academic experience for all Johnson & Wales University students

Support and strengthen Johnson & Wales University faculty

Enhance the on and off campus experience for all Johnson & Wales University students

Shaping and Strengthening Industries

Strive to be recognized as a premier provider of quality graduate, professional and non-degree programs

Strengthen Johnson & Wales University’s professional ties to key industries

A Strong Institutional Foundation

Further develop a productive, efficient and engaged workforce

Fostering Culture and Reputation

Nurture a culture of inclusion and pride among all Johnson & Wales University community members

Strengthen and enhance the Johnson & Wales University’s reputation among external stakeholders and peer institutions



Learn more about the bold work guiding Johnson & Wales University’s vision.