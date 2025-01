Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

JOHNSTON – Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Jr. wants to stop the proposed construction of a low-income housing development in favor of a new public safety complex. Polisena says he intends to use eminent domain to take all 31 acres where a 252-unit low-income housing development has been proposed. Instead, Polisena said he plans to construct

JOHNSTON – Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Jr. wants to stop the proposed construction of a low-income housing development in favor of a new public safety complex.

Polisena says he intends to use eminent domain to take all 31 acres where a 252-unit low-income housing development has been proposed. Instead, Polisena said he plans to construct a public safety municipal complex that will include a new fire headquarters, police station and municipal hall.

“Our police officers and firefighters have endured unsafe and inadequate working conditions for far too long,” Polisena said in a statement.

He said firefighters don’t have a fire alarm system or female bathrooms and showers. It wasn't clear whether the mayor was referring to the Fire Department headquarters at 1520 Atwood Ave. or one or all of the town's three other stations. He said firefighters are also dealing with a leaking roof, flooding dispatch room and living quarters that are “dangerously exposed” to toxic fumes.

Polisena said the police station has several problems, including an outdated electrical system, no toilet in the locker room, no hot water, cramped office space and a basement floods during rainstorms, he said.

Along with this, the town hall lacks handicapped accessibility, there are holes in the roof, the HVAC system doesn’t work and there are only eight public parking spaces, he said.

To fund the project, Polisena plans to renovate the high school with an emphasis on creating a new career and technical trades program

Kelly Morris Salvatore an attorney for developer Waterman Chenango LLC, which has proposed the housing development, told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that the developer was not given notice of Polisena’s plan. Salvatore also said representatives of the developer were supposed to meet with Polisena this week.

The Johnston Town Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Polisena’s proposal at the Johnston Municipal Court at 1600 Atwood Ave.

