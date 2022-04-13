Johnston voters overwhelmingly approve $215M school construction bond

JOHNSTON – Voters in a special referendum on April 5 overwhelmingly approved the $215 million school construction bond to significantly transform school buildings in the town.

The bond calls for the town to borrow no more than $215 million to finance a total restructuring and consolidation of school facilities in town, with the state supporting $124 million of the project. In total, the school system will decrease the number of facilities from seven to four.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed the bond legislation on Feb. 22.

The bond received 1,100 approval votes on April 5, or 86% of the turnout, while 178 rejected it.

- Advertisement -

Johnston School Superintendent Bernard DiLullo previously told Providence Business News that late summer or early fall is when construction is slated to begin if voters approved the bond.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.