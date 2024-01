Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

JOHNSTON – The Zoning Board on Thursday rejected a proposal to build a massive solar farm in a residential neighborhood, stunning the crowd of 150 people before they stood up and applauded, multiple news outlets reported. In a unanimous vote, the panel rejected Green Development LLC’s special-use permit to build a 19-megawatt solar farm on

JOHNSTON – The Zoning Board on Thursday rejected a proposal to build a massive solar farm in a residential neighborhood, stunning the crowd of 150 people before they stood up and applauded, multiple news outlets reported.

In a unanimous vote, the panel rejected Green Development LLC’s special-use permit to build a 19-megawatt solar farm on a 160-acre heavily wooded plot along Windsor Avenue in the northern end of the town.

“This is a rural neighborhood with expensive homes and they have their interests here. This would’ve greatly impacted those interests,” Matthew Landry, an attorney for a group of neighbors opposing the solar farms, told WPRI-TV CBS 12. “So without their participation and their efforts, who knows what would have happened.”

The Zoning Board had previously approved a special-use permit for Green Development in 2022. However, the developer failed to reach the 4-1 supermajority needed to gain approval because the panel passed the measure by only a 3-2 vote.

The state law requiring a supermajority was changed to allow a simple majority after Green Development appealed to the R.I. Supreme Court.

Green Development returned with a new proposal last summer that was similar to the one that failed to gain a supermajority.

The developers said the new plan would have generated more than $3 million over 25 years, with solar panels on nearly 68 acres of the property.

John O. Mancini, lawyer for Green Development, said he plans to appeal Thursday’s decision.