Jones to serve as interim director of BHDDH

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on Friday that Sec. Womazetta Jones will be immediately deployed to serve as interim director of the department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals, while the administration conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Jones currently serves as secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services of Rhode Island. She was appointed by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in May 2019. Jones will remain in her role heading EOHHS while filling in at BHDDH.

Jones fills the void created by Kathryn Power, who resigned effective April 9. Power had led the BHDDH department since December 2019 after being appointed by Raimondo.

Matt Sheaff, spokesman for the governor, said, “The governor has charged Sec. Jones with conducting a thorough review of the department and to make recommendations to him on issues including, but not limited to, departmental policy, operations, staffing and quality standards for patient care.”

“Rhode Islanders who rely on services from BHDDH deserve high quality care,” said Sheaff. “Given her 30 years of experience in human services, Sec. Jones will work to bring stability to the department. She will work with staff and other stakeholders to rebuild the lines of communication and trust necessary to improve patient outcomes. Sec. Jones will continue to maintain her duties as EOHHS secretary and we thank her for taking on these additional responsibilities.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.