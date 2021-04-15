Joseph R. Marion, III Has Joined Whelan Corrente & Flanders LLP.

Whelan Corrente & Flanders LLP is pleased to announce that Joseph R. Marion, III has joined the firm as a Partner and that the firm has opened a satellite office at 106 Clock Tower Square, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Joe concentrates his practice in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, long-term care planning, charitable giving, and land conservation. He is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York. Joe may be reached at (401) 251-4288 and at jmarion@whelancorrente.com.

- Advertisement -