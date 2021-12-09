Josh Saal named new R.I. housing czar

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has appointed Josh Saal as Rhode Island’s deputy secretary of commerce for housing to oversee the state’s housing program.

McKee made the appointment during his biweekly press briefing held at the R.I. Department of Administration on Thursday.

The governor called Saal, who previously worked for the New York Department of Housing, an “experienced planner.” He will be tasked with addressing Rhode Island’s affordable housing needs, which includes building, finding and creating housing.

“The appointment of a strong, skilled deputy secretary of commerce for housing like Josh Saal is a sign of that commitment [to addressing the state’s housing needs] and a positive step forward,” McKee said. “Thank you to the speaker and Senate president for prioritizing housing last legislative session and creating this crucial position for the future of housing in Rhode Island.”

McKee said Saal’s career has centered around building more equitable, inclusive and resilient neighborhoods. The native Spanish- and English-speaking Saal returns to Rhode Island, where he began his housing career as a volunteer with the Housing Action Coalition of Rhode Island, conducting eviction prevention outreach to tenants in properties facing foreclosure while at Brown University.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the first deputy secretary of commerce for housing. I am grateful to Gov. McKee, Lt. Gov. [Sabina] Matos, Speaker [K. Joseph] Shekarchi, Senate President [Dominick J.] Ruggiero and [Commerce] Secretary [Stefan] Pryor for recognizing the importance that housing plays in creating a stronger, more equitable future for Rhode Islanders,” Saal said. “I look forward to working with municipalities, nonprofits, advocacy groups and the wider development community to ensure that all Rhode Islanders can grow and thrive in their communities.”

As part of his R.I. Rebounds initiative, McKee also named Hannah Moore as assistant secretary of commerce. In this role, Moore, who currently serves as chief of staff at the R.I. Commerce Corp., will coordinate and implement federal grant opportunities related to economic development.

“I congratulate Hannah Moore on earning the new role of assistant secretary of commerce. Hannah is a hard worker and effective leader who has been key in developing and executing our economic agenda. I am confident that she will excel in this new position,” McKee said.

Moore has served as the chief of staff at the R.I. Commerce Corp. since 2017, supporting Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in overseeing the state agencies and offices responsible for economic development, business assistance, business regulation, housing and workforce development. She led the development of Rhode Island’s $150 million COVID-19 business recovery programs, which assisted thousands of small businesses across the state.

“Rhode Island has a key opportunity to continue its economic recovery with strength,” Moore said. “I will work hard to help expand opportunities for Rhode Island residents and businesses, too many of which continue to face significant challenges.”

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said both appointees will help the state face housing challenges and seek solutions for affordable housing needs.

“I am delighted to welcome Josh Saal as the deputy secretary of commerce for housing for Rhode Island Commerce,” Matos said. “Josh’s experience, leadership, knowledge and partnership will propel Rhode Island as a leader in the production of housing at all income levels.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he met Saal during the interview process and was impressed with his knowledge and experience.

“His Rhode Island roots will help him to hit the ground running,” Shekarchi said. “I look forward to working with him as we develop and implement a coordinated housing policy for our state. Housing remains a top focus for myself and the House of Representatives.”

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio said Rhode Island can’t grow its economy if the workforce can’t afford housing.

“We made historic progress on housing in the past 12 months, passing a $65 million bond and creating our first-ever dedicated funding stream, establishing supportive housing programs and more,” Ruggerio said. “Having a dedicated individual focused solely on housing issues at the R.I. Commerce Corp. is another important step as we continue to address our housing crisis.”

Pryor said housing is a priority for the McKee administration and General Assembly leadership.

“As a truly talented housing professional, Josh will help advance our state’s work in this area,” he said. “We thank Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio for creating this position. We welcome Josh back to Rhode Island and thank him for contributing his insight, leadership and energy to our efforts.”

Pryor also said that Moore’s skill and dedication are exemplary.

“We’re grateful that Hannah continues to guide our commerce-related work as we gear up to implement the multiple federally funded programs in the governor’s down payment package,” he said. “This designation is recognition of Hannah’s key role in our ongoing and emerging activities.”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.