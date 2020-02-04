JPMorgan Chase expands R.I. presence, despite opposition

PROVIDENCE – JPMorgan Chase & Co. celebrated the opening of its second Rhode Island Chase Bank branch with a ribbon-cutting on Jan. 28, according to a company statement.

The opening continues the company’s planned expansion into Rhode Island, which will include 12 Chase branches and 20 ATMs in the state, hiring more than 80 employees for these new locations, over the next five years.

As part of its increasing presence in the New England region, the bank has committed to investing $3 billion in home and small-business lending over the next five years.

The August opening of the first Rhode Island branch, on Thayer Street, was met with protests by local climate change activists, who oppose the bank’s financing of the fossil fuel industry. Local residents involved with Climate Action Rhode Island have since continued to publicly oppose the bank’s presence in Rhode Island, organizing protests outside the Westminster Street branch on Jan. 14 and again in front of the Thayer Street branch on Jan. 31.

