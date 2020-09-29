JPS Construction and Design names Lindsey McCarty Assistant Vice President and Finance Manager at the firm

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Lindsey McCarty has been named Assistant Vice President and Finance Manager at the firm. Lindsey started at JPS in March 2014 doing marketing and clerical duties, and quickly grew into the role of managing all aspects of the firm’s day to day financial activities. She works closely with the firm’s seven project managers to monitor client budgets, invoicing, A/R and A/P functions, and manages the sub-contractor and vendor account relationships. Lindsey reports to Jamie Stebenne, and is a critical component of the financial success of the firm. Lindsey joined JPS shortly after graduating from Manhattanville College, where she played NCAA Div 3 field hockey and earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

