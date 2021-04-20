JPS Construction and Design Welcomes Debbie Watt

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Debbie Watt has joined the firm as a Senior Project Manager. Debbie brings over 30 years of construction experience and various management skills to our Leadership Team. She is a civil engineering graduate of the University of Virginia and holds a Masters degree in Construction Management from Stanford University. While her background is large scale commercial renovation and new building projects, she applies her wealth of knowledge to our residential projects as well. She is an accomplished project manager who focuses on financial management and communication with project stakeholders. She lives in Bristol, RI where she is learning to sail and enjoy small town life after living in the Washington, DC metro area for many years.

- Advertisement -