Judge blocks Trump administration from accessing unredacted R.I. voter data

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A U.S. DISTRICT COURT RULING issued Friday dismissed a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit attempting to acquire voter data from Rhode Island. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / CAROLYN KASTER

PROVIDENCE – U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy on Friday dismissed the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit aimed at acquiring personal data of nearly 750,000 registered Rhode Island voters from the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office. Calling the request “unprecedented” and a “kind of fishing expedition,” McElroy ruled that the justice department lacked the

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