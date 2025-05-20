Judy Chace acquires sole ownership of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Judy Chace has acquired sole ownership

of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty following the retirement of company co-founder Ray Mott.

“This is a moment of both celebration and continuity,” Chace said in a news release Tuesday. “I am deeply grateful to Ray for his partnership and contributions over the years. Together, we built a brand that stands for exceptional client service, market knowledge, and a commitment to excellence. I look forward to continuing that legacy with the outstanding team we have in place.”

The real estate firm declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

“Co-founding Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty and growing it into a respected name in Rhode Island real estate has been a significant chapter in my career,” Mott said in a statement. “As the company enters this next phase, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and wish the team continued success moving forward.”

The pair founded Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in 2013 with only two agents. The firm now has eight offices, located in Barrington, Bristol, Charlestown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, Providence, Watch Hill in Westerly, and Westport.

Chace was also the Professional Services Industry Leader honoree in Providence Business News' 2023 Business Women Awards program.

Chace has been in real estate since 1989, first with Lila Delman Real Estate Inc., then with Residential Properties Ltd.“I’m very bullish on Rhode Island,” Chace told PBN in 2023. “The state is becoming more and more popular, more of a destination people want to come to.”