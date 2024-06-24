At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community. As June marks Cancer Survivor Month, we emphasize the critical role that early detection plays in saving lives. Cancer screenings are powerful tools that can catch the disease in its earliest, most treatable stages, giving patients the best chance for a healthy future.

“We cannot overstate the importance of regular health screenings. They are a crucial step in detecting potential health issues before they become serious. A simple screening can truly save your life,” said Brian Kwetkowski, DO, MBA, AVP, Physician Services, Medical Director, Primary Care at South County Health.

Angela Taber, MD, Director of the South County Health Cancer Center, added, “Prostate cancer, when detected early, can be managed and treated effectively. Men who are at higher risk should prioritize these screenings to ensure their long-term health and well-being.” Earlier this month, South County Health held a free Men’s Health Screening event focused on prostate cancer and hernia. There is a mammography screening event planned for the fall.

Take Charge of Your Health: Schedule Your Screenings Today

Proactive health screenings are key to early cancer detection. Whether it’s a mammogram, colonoscopy, or prostate exam, these straightforward tests can make a life-changing difference. Don’t wait—your health is invaluable.

Breast Cancer Screening

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S. Annual mammograms starting at age 40 can significantly reduce mortality rates for women of average risk. Monthly self-breast exams are crucial. Whatever your age, if you notice any changes or symptoms, it’s essential to consult your healthcare provider and request a screening mammogram.

Linda, a recent patient who was diagnosed with breast cancer following additional recommended imaging after her annual mammogram revealed that she, like many women, has dense breasts that may require additional imaging, shares her story:

“I have tried to communicate to everyone with whom I have been in contact since this diagnosis to advocate for themselves. If they have any reason to believe that additional testing might help to prevent them from further progression of a disease that might impact them negatively then pursue this with your provider.

Hearing you have breast cancer is initially gut wrenching for most patients. Having the expertise and support of South County Health was extremely comforting for a newly diagnosed patient. From the initial awareness while getting my ultrasound, then the biopsy, and ultimately the lumpectomy, which will be followed with a short stint of radiation, the communication has been exemplary.”

Click here to read more of Linda’s Journey from Diagnosis to Recovery.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal cancer rates are on the rise, especially among younger adults. As a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, it’s more important than ever to prioritize regular screenings. For those aged 45 and older, a colonoscopy every 5-10 years or a stool-based test every 1-3 years are crucial steps in early detection.

Prostate Cancer Screening

Prostate cancer is increasingly common, but early detection through a simple blood test can be life-saving. With 1 in 8 men diagnosed during their lifetime, regular screenings are vital. For men aged 50 and older, or 45 and older with a family history, and 40 for those at higher risk, proactive screening is essential.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but early detection through annual low-dose CT scans can make a significant impact. For individuals aged 50-80 with a history of heavy smoking, regular screenings are vital.

Speak with your Primary Care Provider to determine what screenings are right for you.

Prioritize Your Health for Those You Love

Taking care of your health is one of the best ways to be there for your loved ones. Regular cancer screenings are a vital part of staying healthy. By prioritizing these simple but crucial tests, you protect yourself and your well-being, ensuring you can be there for those who matter most.

Remember, early detection can make all the difference.

