Junior Achievement holds career exploration fair for middle school students

PROVIDENCE – Junior Achievement of Rhode Island recently welcomed 5,600 middle school students to its JA Inspire career exploration fair.

Held from Dec. 10-12 at the R.I. Convention Center, the fair provides eighth graders an opportunity to learn from industry professionals about career pathways available for high-demand, high-growth industries in the Ocean State, as well as postsecondary institutions and career and technical high schools.

As the state’s largest organization providing “experiential education programs” delivering hands-on experience to the next generation of workforce participants, the nonprofit Junior Achievement annually reaches more than 10,500 students in over 20 Rhode Island communities.

Among those in attendance at the fair were Jeremy Chiapetta, senior adviser to Gov. Daniel J. McKee; Shannon Gilkey, R.I. postsecondary education commissioner; Matthew Weldon, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training; and several representatives and executives from companies, including Citizens Financial Group Inc. and General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Part of the event featured career opportunities in shipbuilding, submarine manufacturing and related fields with interactive demonstrations to give insight into Junior Achievement’s Maritime program that will be launching in Rhode Island and Connecticut before it expands to other parts of the country, according to the announcement.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.