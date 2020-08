Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Schantel Maxine Neal grew up with a grandmother who baked using whole ingredients, and who created meals and desserts from scratch. Her new business, Maxine Baked, is a nod to that childhood, a promise that the confections will be homespun and delicious. Based in the Hope & Main commercial kitchen in Warren, Maxine Baked specializes…