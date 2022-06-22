JWU designated as national center of academic excellence in cyber defense

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University recently announced that it has been named a National Center of Academic Excellence by the National Security Agency, designating the local college as a leader in cybersecurity education.

JWU said only about 300 colleges have earned this designation from the agency. The five-year designation for JWU will allow students to have direct access to scholarships, grants and internship opportunities.

In a letter to JWU, the agency said the university’s ability to meet the criteria “will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of National Information Infrastructure.”

“This designation shows to the wider community what we already know to be true: Johnson & Wales provides a world-class education in cybersecurity and defense,” JWU College of Engineering & Design Dean Frank Tweedie said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.