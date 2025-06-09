JWU nursing program earns full national accreditation

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program recently earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

“Achieving national accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education demonstrates JWU and the ABSN Program’s dedication and commitment to providing the high-quality, evidence-based and experiential education needed to prepare our future nursing professionals,” said David Hudson, JWU’s chief nursing officer and director of the Nursing Program at John & Wales in Charlotte, N.C..

The program is offered at both Providence and Charlotte campuses.

“This accreditation from CCNE further affirms the academic quality of our program, advances JWU’s commitment to a robust Health and Wellness degree offering, and helps address Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce needs,” said Dr. Maura Daly Iversen, dean of the College of Health and Wellness at Johnson & Wales.

Also, all of the program’s first cohort of students on the Providence campus passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, or NCLEX-RN, on the first try.

“We’re incredibly proud that our first cohort achieved a first-time 100 percent NCLEX pass rate, which speaks volumes about the commitment and the strength of our students and faculty,” said Kiley Medeiros, director of the nursing program at JWU Providence. “Our CCNE accreditation confirms what our students, faculty and clinical partners already know — that JWU is delivering a rigorous, hands-on nursing education that prepares graduates to lead with skill, compassion and confidence.”