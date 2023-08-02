JWU Providence campus president named to NAICU board

PROVIDENCE – Marie Bernardo-Sousa, president of the Johnson & Wales University Providence campus, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Bernardo-Sousa was appointed to the board July 1 and will represent Region 1, which includes all six New England states.

The board, JWU says, sets the agenda on federal higher education policy for the organization, actively encourages support for NAICU’s priorities and initiatives, and oversees the organization’s financial administrations.

“I will ensure JWU and the region’s other independent colleges and universities will have a voice in Washington when important higher education policy decisions are made,” Bernardo-Sousa said in a statement. “This role will also afford me the opportunity to learn best practices from my colleagues and share JWU’s successes.”

Bernardo-Sousa will serve a three-year term on the board.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.