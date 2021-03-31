JWU, RIC, NEIT intend to bring all students back to campus in fall

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island College and the New England Institute of Technology became the latest local colleges to announce their intentions to return to full operations, including inviting all students back to campus, next fall.

Both RIC and JWU offered most classes this year online in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with some courses being held in person. However, both institutions said that courses starting in the fall will be offered both in-person and hybrid delivery.

New England Tech announced that all classes for the summer term starting July 19 and all subsequent terms will be held in person. New England Tech also said class delivery methods may be modified as COVID-19 conditions warrant, and that on-campus housing will remain open and continue to operate following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Rhode Island College said campus activities will resume next fall in person and the college will offer on-campus housing and in-person dining services with options for dining outside and grab-and-go. Student athletes at RIC will be allowed to practice, play and compete, the college said, and student services – including financial aid, career services, tutoring, disability services, and health and counseling services – will be offered both on campus and virtually.

Unlike New England Tech, the summer academic sessions at RIC and JWU will still be offered fully remote. Johnson & Wales said select study-abroad programs will be available for eligible students who will need to be vaccinated to participate.

All planning for both the summer and fall terms at New England Tech, Johnson & Wales and Rhode Island College is dependent on health protocols put forth by state and federal officials.

Bryant University, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth have announced similar intentions to bring full operations back this fall.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.