JWU, Saint Joseph partner to offer expedited pathway to pharmacy doctorate

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University is partnering with Connecticut-based University of Saint Joseph to launch a new program to create a pathway for qualified JWU students to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and a doctor of pharmacy in six years.

JWU said students who enroll in the university’s biology program will spend their first three years at JWU before switching to the University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy and Physician Assistant Studies in Hartford, Conn., to begin the pharmacy program. The program will provide students a path to complete their studies ahead of schedule and save a year’s worth of tuition in the process, JWU said.

“This accelerated pharmacy program provides students the best of both worlds: A strong academic foundation and a cost-effective, fast track to professional success,” said Michael Fein, dean of JWU’s John Hazen White College of Arts & Sciences, in a statement. “It also reaffirms JWU and [University of Saint Joseph’s] commitment to the applied liberal arts. With this agreement, our biology students now have another pathway to enter the health professions.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -