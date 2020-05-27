JWU student designs mask to alert first responders of harmful contaminants

PROVIDENCE – A Johnson & Wales University junior was recently awarded $5,000 to support the development of a mask he designed that will alert first responders to harmful contaminants.

Brian Thornber, according to the university, began working on his Bloodhound Mask last year when he and fellow JWU students took part in Yale University’s YHack. The mask’s main objective is to protect users in situations where there may not be clean air to breathe. He submitted his prototype and recently placed first in JWU’s Sharkfest 2020 competition.

Thornber said in a statement the mask can detect problems, such as leaks, punctures, tears and faulty filters, and could possibly be used by firefighters, manufacturers and R.I. Department of Environmental Management employees.

“It’s great to see all my hard work pay off,” Thornber said.

JWU said Thornber is in the process of acquiring a patent for the mask and will use the $5,000 toward filing fees.

