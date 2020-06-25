JWU to close Miami, Denver campuses as part of effort to become ‘more comprehensive university’

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University’s board of trustees has voted to close its North Miami and Denver campuses at the end of summer 2021, the school announced Thursday.

The two campuses will still welcome back students for the 2020-21 academic year. New students will not be permitted to enroll at the two campuses, however. Impacted students that will not be graduating in the 2020-21 year will be informed of their options, which include enrolling at the school’s Providence and Charlotte, N.C., campuses, or completing their degree requirements online.

The board said the move was part of an effort to “move from a niche institution toward a more comprehensive university that is focused on a broader array of academic offerings.”

“A major guiding principle of our previous and current strategic plan has been positioning the university for a sustainable future,” said James Hance, chair of the JWU board of trustees. “As we position JWU away from being a specialty institution to a more comprehensive one, its unique status as one university, with four geographically diverse on-the-ground campuses, must now become part of our past.”

The university said that it is committed to working with every student at the two impacted campuses to develop a plan that leads to graduation either at JWU or another institution. Faculty at the two locations will be invited to remain working at JWU through an end date as determined by the university, it said.

Enrollment in the North Miami campus is currently 1,310 students, with 99 faculty and 88 staff members. The Denver campus has 927 students, with 96 faculty and 109 staff members.

In a letter to the JWU community, Chancellor Mim L. Runey said, “There were many factors that led to this decision. Not only will the number of high school graduates continue to fluctuate in the years to come, with a projected 15% decline between 2025 and 2029 (due to the lower birth rates following the 2008 recession), technology is now expanding the ability of colleges and universities to offer education remotely, diminishing the need for on-ground classrooms and facilities.”

Runey also cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as having an influence on the school’s decision.

“To succeed, JWU must continue to evolve from its niche status in hospitality and culinary arts to become a comprehensive university,” Runey said. “At our flagship campus in Providence, we are focusing our efforts on creating a thriving six-college model complemented by our robust College of Online Education as we add new programs in engineering, design, and health and wellness; expand offerings in the arts and sciences; and promote our new College of Food Innovation & Technology.”

