JWU's nursing program receives full national accreditation

JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY’S accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University recently announced that its accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

According to the university’s website, JWU’s accelerated program allows students to learn in a simulation lab, where they listen to heartbeats, practice giving IVs, take blood pressure and other activities using high-fidelity mannequins. Additionally, students will have clinicals to gain real-world health care experience.

Additionally, JWU’s inaugural program cohort achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, the university said.

“This accreditation from CCNE further affirms the academic quality of our program, advances JWU’s commitment to a robust health and wellness degree offering, and helps address Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce needs,” Maura Daly Iversen, dean of the College of Health and Wellness at JWU, said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.

