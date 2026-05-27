K-12 panel approves return of Providence schools to city control

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THE R.I. COUNCIL on Elementary and Secondary Education voted to return Providence Public Schools to local control Tuesday evening. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education approved the return of the Providence Public Schools to city control on Tuesday, which could end more than six years of state oversight and possibly setting up a formal transition on July 1. R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green called the vote a “significant milestone,” saying

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