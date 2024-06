Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SAGE Environmental Inc. and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services have been acquired by national employee-owned consulting firm Terracon Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and representatives from both SAGE, an environmental services firm with 33 employees in Pawtucket and Providence, and Terracon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The transaction was brokered by Matheson Financial Advisors of Natick, Mass., and McLean, Va.

“We are excited to offer our clients access to the high level of expertise and quality of environmental and drilling services that SAGE offers,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chairman, CEO and president. “With their established, award-winning track record, we are confident SAGE will provide even more clients in the Northeast with excellent service.”

All Rhode Island employees will remain with SAGE, which will now serve clients as SAGE Environmental, A Terracon Company, and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services.

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing operations in Hartford, Conn., the metropolitan Boston area, and throughout the Northeast, according to a news release.

“Now that we’ve joined Terracon, our clients will continue to benefit from the expertise and creative solutions they’ve come to expect from SAGE over these past 28 years, while also enjoying expanded access and support from Terracon’s regional and national resources and multidiscipline services,” said Rick Mandile, owner of SAGE Environmental Inc. and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services.

Terracon is a Kansas-based consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide.

SAGE is Terracon’s second acquisition in 2024, and its 22nd acquisition since the beginning of 2017.