Karen Robinson Joins PensionmarkMeridien

PensionmarkMeridien announced that Karen Robinson has joined the firm as Managing Director, supporting retirement plan clients and business development. With broad industry experience she adds additional plan design, financial wellness, and fiduciary governance to the firm. Karen is a Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®), Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designee, and is pursuing the Non-Qualified Plan Advisor (NQPA™) credential, which focuses on executive benefits and non-qualified retirement plans.

