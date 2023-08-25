Karina Holyoak Wood, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses at the Community College of Rhode Island executive director

PBN Leaders & Achievers 2023

Karina Holyoak Wood

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Executive director

HELPING ENTREPRENEURS UNLOCK the next level of success for their business is part of why Karina Holyoak Wood loves her work as the executive director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at the Community College of Rhode Island. Another part is watching that success have positive ripple effects in the community.

“It’s a highly satisfying job because I get to be in a role where I know every day that the work that my team and I are doing is making a really good difference in the community,” Wood said.

So far, the grant-funded growth program has helped more than 400 Rhode Island small-business owners establish goals to take their businesses to the next level, support a healthy and productive work culture, and re-imagine company mission and values. Through one-on-one advising, the free 12-week program teaches cohorts of 60 to 90 entrepreneurs practical skills that can be applied immediately.

Wood is a persistent leader who is strategic in her goals and wants her team to buy into the organization’s mission. She has led the program for seven years and manages a team of eight people who continuously recalibrate the program – from the recruitment process to curriculum – to ensure every business owner leaves the program feeling empowered.

“I really enjoy getting the best from people. Everyone’s got their strengths and their assets that they bring to a team,” said Wood, adding she values eliciting ideas from everyone. “A leader has to ensure that there is harmony in a team and that everybody is working at their best level and that we’re really maximizing what we can do together.”

Part of that harmony is Wood recognizing her employees may need flexibility. By giving employees the chance to find balance between work and life’s obligations, Wood believes the team can be grounded with purpose in achieving its goals, all while helping small businesses in Rhode Island flourish.

After being given tools from the program, business owners can increase their profits, hire more people and become involved in their communities by sponsoring little leagues or helping build playgrounds.